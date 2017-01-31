Featured
Bomb threat at London Jewish Centre a hoax
Published Tuesday, January 31, 2017 5:38PM EST
The bomb threat at the London Jewish Community Centre Tuesday turned out to be unsubstantiated.
Members of the centre informed police at 10:20 a.m. Tuesday that they had received a bomb threat at 536 Huron St.
Police, firefighters and EMS attended, and the building was evacuated.
Police say nothing was found during a thorough search and the all-clear was given 90 minutes later.
The bomb scare was one of a couple other threats in the U.S. Tuesday.
Jewish centres in Boulder, Colorado and Salt Lake City, Utah also reported threats that police found to be non-credible.
