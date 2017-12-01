

London police have found the body of a missing 53-year-old man.

Officers say David Hole was found dead on Thursday around 6 p.m.

His body was found in his vehicle in a parking lot in the area of Wellington Road and Commissioners Road East.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of his death.

He was last seen alive in London on Nov. 15.

The London Police Service Major Crime Section is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident.

Anyone with information about David Hole’s disappearance and death, or who may have seen him or his 2009 Ford Escape, 4-door, green/grey in colour, with Ontario plates “BWSS480,” is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Information can also be sent in on-line anonymously to www.londoncrimestoppers.com.