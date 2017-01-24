

CTV London





The bodies of two alleged victims of an accused serial killer nurse have been exhumed for further investigation.

Provincial police have confirmed to CTV News that the bodies of Arpad Horvath and Helen Matheson were exhumed Tuesday as part of the Elizabeth Wettlaufer investigation.

Horvath's body was removed from St. Peter’s Cemetery in London while Matheson's remains were removed from an Innerkip cemetery.

Horvath died in 2014 and Matheson died in 2011.

Wettlaufer, 49, was charged with eight counts of first degree murder as a result of an investigation on Oct. 25, 2016.

It is alleged that she administered a lethal dose of a drug to eight senior citizens under her care in Woodstock and London.

Earlier this month, Wettlaufer was charged with an additional four counts of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

She remains in police custody until her next appearance Feb. 15.

The son of Arpad Horvath, told CTV News on Jan. 13 that his family has been struggling since his father was named as a potential murder victim.

“It's pretty hard when you lose your best friend and your hero, but I’ve done the best I can to hold it together. I’m going to keep holding it together until this is resolved, which it probably won’t be for a long time,” Arpad Horvath Jr. said.

“We have to stay strong and have faith.”