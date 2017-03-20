Featured
Bob Dylan to make stop in London this summer
Bob Dylan is seen in this undated photo. © AFP / FRED TANNEAU
CTV London
Published Monday, March 20, 2017 12:35PM EDT
A living rock-and-roll legend will make a stop in London this summer.
Bob Dylan will perform at Budweiser Gardens July 6.
Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 24 at 10 a.m. They range in price from $59.50 to $89.50.
Dylan's London show and summer tour follows the release of Dylan's new triple-LP Triplicate on March 31st.
Dylan and his band will travel extensively across Canada for a month-long string of 18 concerts starting in Kingston on June 27 and ending in Victoria, B.C. on July 27th.
