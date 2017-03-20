

CTV London





A living rock-and-roll legend will make a stop in London this summer.

Bob Dylan will perform at Budweiser Gardens July 6.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 24 at 10 a.m. They range in price from $59.50 to $89.50.

Dylan's London show and summer tour follows the release of Dylan's new triple-LP Triplicate on March 31st.

Dylan and his band will travel extensively across Canada for a month-long string of 18 concerts starting in Kingston on June 27 and ending in Victoria, B.C. on July 27th.