

The Canadian Press





A class-action lawsuit involving allegations of physical, emotional and sexual abuse at an Ontario boarding school for the blind has been settled out of court.

Lawyers representing the plaintiffs say the $8-million settlement with the province, which was reached just one day before the case was to go to trial last week, must still be approved by courts.

A hearing date is tentatively set for June.

The class action included former students of the W. Ross Macdonald School for the Blind in Brantford