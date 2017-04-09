Featured
Boarding school for blind lawsuit settled out of court
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, April 9, 2017 1:25PM EDT
A class-action lawsuit involving allegations of physical, emotional and sexual abuse at an Ontario boarding school for the blind has been settled out of court.
Lawyers representing the plaintiffs say the $8-million settlement with the province, which was reached just one day before the case was to go to trial last week, must still be approved by courts.
A hearing date is tentatively set for June.
The class action included former students of the W. Ross Macdonald School for the Blind in Brantford
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from London
- Services across London mark centennial of historic Vimy Ridge battle
- Boarding school for blind lawsuit settled out of court
- Vimy Ridge: 'What free people are capable of when the essential is at stake'
- Ontario's anti-sprawl restrictions not a factor in housing shortage: government
- U.S. warships moving toward Korean peninsula