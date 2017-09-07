

The currency exchange office at the Blue Water Bridge in Point Edward will be leased out to a third party by the end of February, leaving the future of seven employees up in the air.

The Federal Bridge Corporation Limited announced the news Thursday, as part of its strategic review of business operations.

The coporation said its overall business objectives would be best achieved through leasing the space to a third party.

FCBL said the exchange is an ancillary business to its core business mandate which is to build, maintain and operate bridges and associated infrastructure.

A process will begin shortly for the purposes of entering into a lease agreement to offer the building for future business ventures aimed at enhancing customer experience.

FCBL said the seven employees impacted have been provided with options in accordance with their terms of employment and the collective agreement.

All currency exchange services will be continued up to the February 28, 2018 closure date.