

The Canadian Press





People who use pill presses to make counterfeit opioids could face huge fines or jail time if a private member's bill becomes law.

Conservative MPP Michael Harris's bill received second reading at Queen's Park.

It would fine anyone - besides pharmacists - using or possessing such machines up to $200,000 and six months in jail for a first offence, rising to $500,000 and up to two years for a third offence.

Harris says his bill seeks to tackle the problem of organized criminals using the machines to churn out counterfeit opiate drugs.

Health Minister Eric Hoskins calls Harris's bill a simplistic approach, saying the fight against opioids must be multi-faceted.