Featured
Bill to tackle opioid crisis could mean jail time for those using pill presses
Pill press
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, September 22, 2017 7:37AM EDT
People who use pill presses to make counterfeit opioids could face huge fines or jail time if a private member's bill becomes law.
Conservative MPP Michael Harris's bill received second reading at Queen's Park.
It would fine anyone - besides pharmacists - using or possessing such machines up to $200,000 and six months in jail for a first offence, rising to $500,000 and up to two years for a third offence.
Harris says his bill seeks to tackle the problem of organized criminals using the machines to churn out counterfeit opiate drugs.
Health Minister Eric Hoskins calls Harris's bill a simplistic approach, saying the fight against opioids must be multi-faceted.