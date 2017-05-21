Featured
Biggest road offence heading into long weekend: following too closely
OPP helicopter (Supplied)
CTV London
Published Sunday, May 21, 2017 11:42AM EDT
Speeding and aggressive drivers beware, OPP have eyes in the sky as well.
Leading up to the long weekend, the OPP aerial enforcement program assisted Middlesex OPP in patrolling the highways.
Last Thursday, 30 Highway Traffic Act charges were laid against drivers of commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles on Highway 401. The charges were:
• 24 follow too closely
• 2 speeding
• 1 careless driving
• 1 driving in prohibited lane
• 1 driving while suspended
• 1 drive motor vehicle - no licence
OPP say they’ll continue to have high visibility on the roads to keep them safe for all drivers.
