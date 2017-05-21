

CTV London





Speeding and aggressive drivers beware, OPP have eyes in the sky as well.

Leading up to the long weekend, the OPP aerial enforcement program assisted Middlesex OPP in patrolling the highways.

Last Thursday, 30 Highway Traffic Act charges were laid against drivers of commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles on Highway 401. The charges were:

• 24 follow too closely

• 2 speeding

• 1 careless driving

• 1 driving in prohibited lane

• 1 driving while suspended

• 1 drive motor vehicle - no licence

OPP say they’ll continue to have high visibility on the roads to keep them safe for all drivers.