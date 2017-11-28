Featured
Bieber, Cara, Buble, McLachlan among Canadian Grammy nominees
Alessia Cara arrives at WE Day California at the Forum on Thursday, April 27, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, November 28, 2017 10:59AM EST
Justin Bieber, Alessia Cara, the late Leonard Cohen and the Weeknd are among the Canadians with nominations for this year's Grammy Awards.
Bieber is up for his vocal contributions to "Despacito," the global hit by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, which is in the running for record of the year, song of the year, and best pop duo and group performance.
Cara is also nominated in the song of the year category for "1-800-273-8255," a song she co-wrote and performs with rapper Logic. The song, named for the U.S. suicide prevention hotline, is also nominated for best music video.
She grabbed two other nods for the best new artist award and the best pop duo and group performance trophy for the song "Stay" with Zedd.
Cohen is nominated in the best rock performance category for his song "You Want It Darker" and best American roots performance for the track "Steer Your Way," both off his final album.
Toronto R&B singer Daniel Caesar also has two nominations. He's contending for best R&B performance for "Get You" featuring Kali Uchis and best R&B album for "Freudian."
Sound engineer Charles Moniz grabbed three nominations for his work on the Bruno Mars album "24K Magic." The Burlington, Ont., native already has two Grammys on his mantle, one for creating the catchy "doh" vocal line on the inescapable hit "Uptown Funk" and another for his contribution to Adele's album "25."
The Grammys will mark its 60th anniversary by taking place in New York City on Jan. 28, 2018, rather than at the usual venue in Los Angeles.
Other Canadian nominees include:
- Michael Buble and Sarah McLachlan have nominations in the best traditional pop vocal album category. Buble is up for the deluxe edition of "Nobody But Me" and McLachlan for "Wonderland," her second Christmas album.
- Arcade Fire's "Everything Now" for best alternative album.
- The Weeknd's "Starboy" for best urban contemporary album.
- The Canadian theatrical show "Come From Away" for best musical theatre album.
- Alex Cuba's "Lo Unico Constante" for best Latin pop album.
- Northern Cree's "Miyo Kekisepa, Make A Stand (Live)" for best regional roots album.
- A recording of "Handel: Messiah" performed by the Toronto Symphony Orchestra and Toronto Mendelssohn Choir is nominated for best choral performance and producer of the year, classical.