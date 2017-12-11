

CTV London





A Toronto man accused of attacking a Colombian family with a baseball bat in St. Thomas and shouting "ISIS" and "terrorist," at them will be in court at the end of the week.

Mark Phillips, 36, appeared in court Monday via video but had his next appearance put over until Friday.

Phillips is facing charges of aggravated assault and three counts of assault with a weapon.

The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. last Thursday in the parking lot at the Elgin Mall after reports came in of a man with a bat attacking another man.

A video of the incident obtained by CTV London shows a man coming out of a white BMW armed with a yellow bat.

For unknown reasons the man quickly becomes agitated and begins screaming at the family. At one point he appears to take a couple of swings at the operator of the video, Sergio Estepa, who sustained injuries to his arms and a rib.

Estepa and his wife Marie Zambrano, who was also present during the incident, told CTV News the it started when the man yelled at their friend that she didn't belong here.

The couple's 13-year-old son was also with them amd filmed the event.