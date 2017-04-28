Featured
Barricaded man surrenders to police after overnight standoff in Dutton
OPP are seen leaving Marsh Line in Dutton Ontario, on Friday, April 28, 2017. (Courtesy Karissa Kimbel)
Published Friday, April 28, 2017 9:04AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, April 28, 2017 10:01AM EDT
Police say they have a 41-year-old man in custody following a standoff in Dutton that began Thursday evening and lasted until early Friday morning.
Police say the man became barricaded around 8:24 p.m. but surrendered by 6 a.m. Friday. He faces a number of criminal charges relating to the incident and will appear in Elgin County Court this morning for a bail hearing.
Videos and photos posted online show a large police presence leaving the area of Marsh Line earlier Friday morning.
Dutton resident Karissa Kimble shared with CTV News that around 8 p.m. residents were told to stay indoors due to reports of a barricaded man.
Witnesses reported seeing a man in handcuffs being escorted into an ambulance.
