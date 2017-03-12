Featured
Barn fire near St. Thomas not suspicious
Flames consumed a barn at Dalewood Road and Ron McNeil line on Saturday, March 11, 2017. (Courtesy: Central Elgin Fire Rescue)
Colleen MacDonald, CTV London
Published Sunday, March 12, 2017 4:33PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, March 14, 2017 12:16PM EDT
A weekend barn fire near St. Thomas does not appear to be suspicious according to Elgin OPP.
Fire crews from Central Elgin were called to an outbuilding on a rural property at Dalewood Road and Ron McNeil Line, just north of St. Thomas, around 8:50 p.m. Saturday. By the time they arrived a portion of the metal building was already glowing red hot.
Fire fighters remained on the scene until 4:00 a.m. The fire consumed the entire building and it was a total loss.
Damage is estimated at around $220,000.
The cause of the blaze is undetermined at this time.
The building was used as a hobby shop for the family that lives on the property. No one was inside at the time and there were no injures.
