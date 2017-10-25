Featured
Aylmer woman charged with fraud following school fund discrepancies
CTV London
Published Wednesday, October 25, 2017 12:51PM EDT
An Aylmer woman has been charged following a fraud investigation at New Sarum Public School.
In July, police were alerted by the school council about discrepancies in funds controlled by the council.
As a result of the investigation, a 42-year-old Aylmer woman has been charged with theft over and under $5,000
The accused was arrested and released without incident.
She was scheduled to appear in a St. Thomas court on Tuesday.