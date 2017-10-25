

CTV London





An Aylmer woman has been charged following a fraud investigation at New Sarum Public School.

In July, police were alerted by the school council about discrepancies in funds controlled by the council.

As a result of the investigation, a 42-year-old Aylmer woman has been charged with theft over and under $5,000

The accused was arrested and released without incident.

She was scheduled to appear in a St. Thomas court on Tuesday.