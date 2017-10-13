

CTV London





The federal and provincial government are providing $5 million to help a local automotive parts facility diversify products for the global marketplace and create 44 skilled jobs.

The funds are going to Sodecia London, an automotive technologies company.

Sodecia’s processes will lower fuel consumption and improve vehicle safety for Canadians, the provincial government says.

Sodecia London has built a new 200,000-square-foot hot stamping facility in London's Innovation Park.

The money will allow Sodecia to adopt advanced technologies to increase productivity and diversify its products, leading to increased competitiveness and participation in global markets.