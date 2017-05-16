

CTV London





A woman is facing numerous charges including two counts of attempted murder following an incident last week on the Oneida of the Thames First Nation.

On May 11, around 1 a.m., police say two males and a female attended a home on Oneida Road to confront some occupants and an altercation ensued.

Police say one of the occupants pulled out a gun and drove a vehicle towards the visitors, striking and injuring one of the males, and narrowly missing the female.

The next day, police arrested a 33-year-old Oneida woman and charged her with a grocery list of charges including two counts of attempted murder.

A 29-year-old Oneida man has been charged with two counts of assault with a weapon among numerous other charges.

The pair are being held in custody and will appear in court Wednesday.