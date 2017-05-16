Featured
Attempted murder charges laid following Oneida incident
Published Tuesday, May 16, 2017 5:50PM EDT
A woman is facing numerous charges including two counts of attempted murder following an incident last week on the Oneida of the Thames First Nation.
On May 11, around 1 a.m., police say two males and a female attended a home on Oneida Road to confront some occupants and an altercation ensued.
Police say one of the occupants pulled out a gun and drove a vehicle towards the visitors, striking and injuring one of the males, and narrowly missing the female.
The next day, police arrested a 33-year-old Oneida woman and charged her with a grocery list of charges including two counts of attempted murder.
A 29-year-old Oneida man has been charged with two counts of assault with a weapon among numerous other charges.
The pair are being held in custody and will appear in court Wednesday.
