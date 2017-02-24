

CTV London





A 22-year old Ingersoll man faces a slew of charges including attempted murder after OPP say he was wielding a gun.

The Oxford County detachment was notified on February 12 around midnight about an incident at Road 78 in Zorra Township.

The man escaped and was later found by Waterloo Regional Police where he was arrested.

According to police, the man became involved in a verbal dispute with residents. Police say that during the incident, a gun was fired but no injuries have been reported.

As a result of the investigation, the male is being held in custody for a bail hearing.

He has been charged with:

• Attempt Murder

• Pointing a Firearm (2 counts)

• Careless Use of Firearm

• Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

• Assault with a Weapon

• Theft Under $5,000

• Theft Over $5,000

• Possession of property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

• Break and Enter

• Possession of break in tools

• Possession of a loaded restricted firearm