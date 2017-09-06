

CTV London





London police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with an assault.

Police say on Aug. 19 at 2 a.m. a lone male entered an apartment building near Masonville Mall.

They say an occupant returned home and confronted the male and was assaulted. The suspect fled on foot.

The suspect was caught on video and police are requesting the assistance of the public in identifying him.

He’s white, between 25 to 35 years of age. He has a medium build and is approximately 5-foot-7.

He has short brown hair and shaggy facial hair.

The suspect was wearing blue jeans, a long sleeve blue shirt and white sunglasses sitting on top of his head. He also carried a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.