

CTV London





A 43-year-old Middlesex Centre man, who was one of the owners of a historic flour mill, has been identified as the person killed in a jet ski accident in an Arva pond.

OPP were called to the location around 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Police say Steven Matthews was operating a jet ski north of Medway Road in a pond. Matthews is listed as the manager of the historic Arva Flour Mill and is a co-owner. He was killed at the base of the dam after his jet ski was pulled into the churning waters.

London-Middlesex Paramedics and North Middlesex Volunteer Firefighters attempted to revive the man but couldn't.

"There's underwater turbines that are created as the water goes down through holes..or down to lower levels," says Steve Sauder of the Upper Thames River Conservation Authority.

Sauder says the water presents a number of dangers.

"It's extermely powerful. It's extremely cold and very, very dangerous for people and pets. We want to keep everyone away from the water at this time," he says.

An autopsy on the body of Matthews was scheduled for Saturday.

Victim Services of Middlesex-London were on scene assisting those affected by the drowning.

Police are strongly reminding the public to keep away from water ways at this time. The waters are still very cold and water levels are high because of recent heavy rain.