Arson charges laid following south London fire
Quality Auto Body and Collision was left heavily damaged inside following a fire on Tuesday, April 18, 2017. (Justin Zadorsky / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Tuesday, May 2, 2017 1:32PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, May 2, 2017 3:33PM EDT
A London man has been charged following a fire at his south London business last month.
Fire crews were called to 4192 Perkins Road at 5:03 a.m. on April 18.
Once on scene, they found heavy smoke and flames in two of three businesses within the plaza. The main unit affected was Quality Auto Body and Collision, but the fire spread to a motorcycle and boat restoration business next door.
No one was inside at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.
On Tuesday, police announced they charged a 44-year-old London man with arson and arson to own property endangering the property of others.
