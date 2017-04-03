

CTV London





A 36-year-old Perth East resident is facing charges after a house fire.

Perth County OPP were notified by Perth East Fire Department of a fire at a residence on Birch Street off Perth Road 125 in the Township of Perth East on March 28, shortly before 11:00 p.m.

This is located at the Crystal Lake Mobile Homes Court LTD.

As a result of further investigation by police a person has been arrested and charged.

A 36-year-old from Perth East has been charged with assault, arson-damage to property and mischief.

This person was held for a bail hearing on March 30, at the Ontario Court of Justice in Stratford.

