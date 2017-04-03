Featured
Arson, assault charges laid after Perth East mobile home fire
Published Monday, April 3, 2017 10:19AM EDT
A 36-year-old Perth East resident is facing charges after a house fire.
Perth County OPP were notified by Perth East Fire Department of a fire at a residence on Birch Street off Perth Road 125 in the Township of Perth East on March 28, shortly before 11:00 p.m.
This is located at the Crystal Lake Mobile Homes Court LTD.
As a result of further investigation by police a person has been arrested and charged.
A 36-year-old from Perth East has been charged with assault, arson-damage to property and mischief.
This person was held for a bail hearing on March 30, at the Ontario Court of Justice in Stratford.
The Perth County OPP is requesting anyone with information that can assist police to call 1-888-310-1122 or (519) 393-6123. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at http://www.pc-crimestoppers.ca/, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.
