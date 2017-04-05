

CTV London





Owen Sound police have arrested two youths following a graffiti spree that left the Chi-Cheemaun Ferry tagged.

Police began investigating after vandalism was discovered early Tuesday morning on the Ferry and on the Community Waterfront Heritage Centre.

Following the discovery police received several more reports from businesses and residents of tagging and damage in areas such as the 100 block of 3rd Avenue West, and 12th Street West to 6th Avenue West.

Constable Chris Hartley said that the, “community really came together to solve this crime. Video evidence that was promptly provided by nearby businesses and property owners proved invaluable in this investigation.”

Around 7:40 p.m. Tuesday police located and arrested to youths aged 14 and 16. They each face 15 counts of mischief under $5,000, and two charges each of breach of undertaking.

The pair will be in court for a bail hearing Wednesday morning.