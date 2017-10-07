

St. Thomas police are searching for a suspect they say used a spray similar to pepper spray during an altercation.

Police were called to a residence in the Fifth Avenue and Wellington Street area at 6 p.m. Friday after a verbal altercation between two males turned physical.

Police say during the altercation one male was pushed backwards then sprayed with an aerosol spray. The spray had the effect on the victim similar to that of pepper spray.

Police say the victim’s eyes immediately had a burning sensation causing them to swell closed. He also had a burning sensation on his exposed skin.

The victim ran down the street to a neighbouring residence where 911 was called. Police say he was taken to the St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital where he was treated and released with no permanent damage.

Police have identified the person responsible and are seeking a warrant for his arrest.