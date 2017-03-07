Featured
Arrest made in Flesherton Pharmacy robbery
OPP cruiser
CTV London
Published Tuesday, March 7, 2017 3:38PM EST
An arrest has been made by Grey County OPP in relation to a pharmacy robbery in the fall.
On Monday, officers arrested a 36-year-old Brockton man in connection to the armed robbery of the Flesherton Pharmacy on Nov. 18, 2016.
The suspect has been charged with robbery using a firearm, disguise with intent and possession of stolen property over $5,000.
He remains in custody pending his next court appearance on March 21.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.