An arrest has been made by Grey County OPP in relation to a pharmacy robbery in the fall.

On Monday, officers arrested a 36-year-old Brockton man in connection to the armed robbery of the Flesherton Pharmacy on Nov. 18, 2016.

The suspect has been charged with robbery using a firearm, disguise with intent and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

He remains in custody pending his next court appearance on March 21.