Norfolk OPP are asking for any witnesses to a fatal crash on Highway 24 near Windham Centre Road in Townsend to come forward.

The collision involving four vehicles happend just after 6 p.m. on August 1.

As a result of the collision, 84-year-old Mary Faludi of Norfolk County was ejected from her vehicle and suffered life threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other drivers and a passenger were transported to a local hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. A fourth driver had minor injuries.

The collision remains under investigation and police are urging anyone who witnessed it to contact the them at 1-888-310-1122.