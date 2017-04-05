

In a London courtroom Wednesday Steven Antone pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of James Willits.

Willits was the city’s first homicide of the year in 2015. On March 2 of that year, police say he was assaulted in his apartment at 297 Baseline Rd. W. and later died from his injuries.

Antone was arrested in May of that year and charged with second-degree murder.

His co-accused, Travis Chrisjohn, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault earlier.

Brandon Nichols had been charged with second-degree murder but the charge was later dropped.

Willits was remembered as a loving father to his young daughter.