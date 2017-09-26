

Anthony Maurice George has been charged with one count of second-degree murder in the case.

On Tuesday, court heard that Kargus was brutally beaten to death at the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre on Oct. 31 2013 by his cell-mate George.

Crown attorney Joseph Perfetto told the court, "Anthony George repeatedly choked, kicked and stomped Adam Argus to death, over a nearly one hour period."

He went on to say that on a surveillance camera, "At 8:16 a.m. Anthony George is seen on video dragging the body of Adam Kargus in a bed sheet to the shower area."

Later, the body is discovered by guards and Kargus is unrecognizable. He had suffered multiple fractures to the face and neck area. George then was charged with second degree murder. At the time several EMDC guards were charged in connection with failing to come to the aid of Kargus, however the charges against the guards were later dismissed.

The jury was selected last week and this case was supposed to get underway Monday, but it was dismissed after George entered a guilty plea.

Sentencing is scheduled to take place on Oct. 6.