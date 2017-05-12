

CTV London





Officials with the Town of St. Marys says they are investigating sighting of an animal that resembles a bobcat or cougar near the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame.

Residents are being asked to be on alert especially of walking alone, or with children and pets.

Officials say they have contacted the proper authorities in relation to the sightings. It is not immediately clear how many sightings have been reported.

If the animal is spotted residents should not approach. Sightings can be reported to Grant Brouwer, Director of Building and Development at 519-284-2340, ext. 215 or gbrouwer@town.stmarys.on.ca

A list of tips for handling encounters with bobcats, cougars and lynx is available on the Province of Ontario’s website: https://www.ontario.ca/page/preventing-and-managing-conflicts-lynx-bobcats-and-cougars