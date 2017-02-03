Featured
Almost $5000 worth of powder fentanyl seized by London police
Fentanyl
CTV London
Published Friday, February 3, 2017 3:34PM EST
Last Updated Friday, February 3, 2017 3:35PM EST
Two London residents are facing drug possession and trafficking charges following a seizure by police.
On Thursday, officers raided a home on Moffat Avenue and recovered 12 grams of fentanyl powder worth $4800.
Also seized was 14 grams marijuana worth $ 140, $5000 in cash and a vehicle worth $3000.
A 35-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman have been charged.
