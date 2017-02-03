

CTV London





Two London residents are facing drug possession and trafficking charges following a seizure by police.

On Thursday, officers raided a home on Moffat Avenue and recovered 12 grams of fentanyl powder worth $4800.

Also seized was 14 grams marijuana worth $ 140, $5000 in cash and a vehicle worth $3000.

A 35-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman have been charged.