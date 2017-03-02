Featured
Almost $170K worth of product seized during pot dispensaries raids
Tasty Budd's in London Ont. on Aug. 17, 2016
CTV London
Published Thursday, March 2, 2017 12:30PM EST
Last Updated Friday, March 3, 2017 1:56PM EST
London police seized just under $170,000 in marijuana-related products during five raids on dispensaries Thursday.
Eight people ranging in age between 23 and 55 were charged with a total of 24 counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.
Police also recovered $3220 in cash.
The dispensaries where search warrants were executed are:
• 96 Wharncliffe Road South
• 119 Dundas Street
• 490 Wonderland Road South
• 737 Hamilton Road
• 1472 Dundas Street
These investigations were initiated several weeks ago in response to community complaints.
