

CTV London





London police seized just under $170,000 in marijuana-related products during five raids on dispensaries Thursday.

Eight people ranging in age between 23 and 55 were charged with a total of 24 counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Police also recovered $3220 in cash.

The dispensaries where search warrants were executed are:

• 96 Wharncliffe Road South

• 119 Dundas Street

• 490 Wonderland Road South

• 737 Hamilton Road

• 1472 Dundas Street

These investigations were initiated several weeks ago in response to community complaints.