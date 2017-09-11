

CTV Windsor





Lambton OPP are investigating after a 20-foot section of ground cable was stolen from a wind turbine.

Police were called to the area on Friday at 9:42 a.m. at Cedar Point Line in Bosanquet Township to investigate a break, enter and theft to a wind turbine.

Investigation revealed that between Sept. 3 – Sept. 7 unknown suspects attended the wind turbine, forced entry into the base of the tower and removed the ground cable valued at approximately $1000.

The OPP are asking that anyone seeing suspicious vehicles and or persons in or around the wind turbines, please contact the OPP immediately.

If anyone has information with regard to this incident they are asked to call the OPP at 519-882-1011 or Sarnia- Lambton Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.