Sarnia police charged a Saskatchewan man after his pickup truck ended up partially submerged in water in a ditch on Scott Road early Saturday.

Police say the 34-year-old man’s vehicle travelled for 90 metres along the ditch.

They say the driver of the vehicle exited the truck and called for a taxi.

As he made his way to Highway 40, an officer on patrol observed him by the rail road tracks. The officer stopped to ensure all was in order and to see what was going on at which point the officer noted that the man was covered in mud and appeared to be intoxicated.

As the investigation continued, the man was arrested for impaired and taken back to the police station to provide a breath sample, which police say was over the legal limit.

The suspect was charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and having more than 80 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood in his system.