

Eric Taschner, CTV London





OPP have charged an impaired driver after police chased him through a swamp and up a tree.

Huron County OPP officers were called to the area of Orange Hill Road northwest of Gorrie on February 24 at 8:30 p.m. after a report of an impaired driver that nearly hit another car.

Police learned that the male driver ditched his Lincoln sports car and ran into a nearby swamp.

Police say the man found a nearby parked vehicle and was getting ready to drive away when he was confronted by the car’s owner. The man then fled on foot and climbed up a tree.

After police arrived on scene, they began speaking with the man and were able to convince him to climb down.

He was arrested on scene. Police say the investigating officer saw the driver to be showing several signs of being impaired by drugs.

As a result, the driver, a 39-year-old South Bruce man, has been charged with impaired operation by drug, theft of a motor vehicle and trespass by night.

He has been released from custody with a court date scheduled for March 13 in Goderich.

He also received an automatic 90-day driver's license suspension.