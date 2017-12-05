

A 22-year-old Erin man is facing impaired driving charges after a pedestrian was hit and killed in Grey Highlands.

Grey County OPP received a report of a single-vehicle collision on private property along Grey County Road 12 on Saturday at 9:39 p.m.

Officers arrived to find that a White Dodge Ram had struck a male pedestrian.

The pedestrian, 53, Craig Hamilton of Erin was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, Kyle Hamilton,22, of Erin, was charged with impaired driving and operate over 80 milligrams.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 14 to answer to the charges.

The Grey County OPP is requesting anyone with information that can assist police to call 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.