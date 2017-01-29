

Colleen MacDonald, CTV London





Police officers in Owen Sound have arrested a man for allegedly being drug-impaired while operating a vehicle.

Owen Sound Police were called to a suspicious vehicle in the middle of Harrison Park hill on 2nd Avenue East on Saturday, just before 5 a.m. A city employee saw the vehicle stopped in the southbound lane with the engine running and a man slumped over in the driver’s seat. The driver did not respond to knocks at the driver’s window and the vehicle’s doors were locked.

Police also had difficulty getting the driver’s attention. Officers say he appeared very confused and repeatedly revved the vehicle’s engine. Police vehicles blocked the vehicle in so that the driver would not be able to flee the area.

The man eventually responded to officers’ demands to open the door. They say he appeared to be under the influence of a narcotic. The driver, a 31-year-old Newmarket man, advised officers that he believed he was currently in the town of Durham and that he had no recollection of how he had arrived in Owen Sound.

He was arrested for impaired by drug care and control of a motor vehicle. He was then searched, and officers say they found him in possession of suspected crystal methamphetamine and associated drug paraphernalia.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in court in February on criminal charges related to drug possession, impairment by drug while driving, and care and control of a motor vehicle.