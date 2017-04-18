

CTV London





RCMP in Alberta are asking residents in the Listowel area to be on the look-out for a missing teenager.

Jesse Dewispelaere, 15, was last seen in his home in Chestermere Alberta in the evening of April 5.

Police think he may have travelled to Listowel.

He is described as white, 5"5 tall, 150 lbs, with blonde hair and brown eyes.

Contact RCMP or OPP if you have any information.