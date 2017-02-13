

The Canadian Press





LOS ANGELES - Canadian and London-born producer Bernie Herms has finally got a taste of Grammy glory.

After eight nominations the songwriter pocketed his first win for "Thy Will," a song he created with Hillary Scott and the Scott Family.

It won best contemporary Christian music performance or song during the pre-telecast ceremony.

Toronto Rapper Drake was a big winner at the Grammy Awards pre-telecast show thanks to "Hotline Bling," which grabbed two Grammys for best rap song and best rap or sung performance.

It brings his Grammy tally to three, after taking home one for his 2011 album "Take Care."

Drake, however, wasn't in L-A last night to accept the honour -- he's currently in the midst of a European tour.

Drake's "Views" and Justin Bieber's "Purpose" were both nominated for album of the year, but the evening's top honour went to Adele for "25."

And while the late Leonard Cohen missed qualifying for this year's Grammys by about three weeks with his final album "You Want It Darker," he was still there in spirit.

Folk singer Judy Collins paid tribute to her long-time friend and collaborator by performing the Cohen classic "Suzanne."