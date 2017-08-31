

The intersection of Adelaide Street and Cheapside Street has reopened following an investigation into an early morning crash.

The crash left a traffic light down and gas station sign severly damaged.

Police say no one was injured, however one man was arrested on scene. There is no word on any charges at this time.

The intersection was closed in the early hours of the morning commute due to the traffic signal needing to be replaced.

Around 7 a.m. the intersection was reopened but as a four way stop while crews worked to get the traffic signals working again.