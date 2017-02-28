

CTV London





The accused in the Ryker Duponte-Michaud death case will have their new trial heard by just a judge alone, instead of a jury.

London lawyer Gord Cudmore, who represents Scott Bakker, confirmed to CTV News that he has won a push to have a new trial without a jury.

Amanda Dumont, 30, and her partner Scott Bakker, 27, were charged with criminal negligence causing death and failing to provide the necessaries of life after baby Ryker was burned by a cup of hot instant coffee in Strathroy in May of 2014.

In December of 2016, a mistrial was declared after Dumont came down with a case of appendicitis and could not fully participate in her trial - which is her right to do so.

Shortly after the mistrial, one of the jurors took her own life.

Their new trial was scheduled to start June 5, 2017.