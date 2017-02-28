Featured
Accused in baby Ryker death case to receive new trial by judge alone
Scott Bakker and Amanda Dumont, suspects in the death of 20-month-old Ryker Daponte-Michaud, are seen in this undated photo. (Source: Facebook)
CTV London
Published Tuesday, February 28, 2017 3:27PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 28, 2017 3:34PM EST
The accused in the Ryker Duponte-Michaud death case will have their new trial heard by just a judge alone, instead of a jury.
London lawyer Gord Cudmore, who represents Scott Bakker, confirmed to CTV News that he has won a push to have a new trial without a jury.
Amanda Dumont, 30, and her partner Scott Bakker, 27, were charged with criminal negligence causing death and failing to provide the necessaries of life after baby Ryker was burned by a cup of hot instant coffee in Strathroy in May of 2014.
In December of 2016, a mistrial was declared after Dumont came down with a case of appendicitis and could not fully participate in her trial - which is her right to do so.
Shortly after the mistrial, one of the jurors took her own life.
Their new trial was scheduled to start June 5, 2017.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from London
- Trucker refuses to stop for police, charged with impaired driving
- Accused in baby Ryker death case to receive new trial by judge alone
- Lawyers follow the money as court releases London Knights and other CHL team financials
- One person injured after industrial accident in Chatham
- Province plans consultation ahead of ticket scalping crack down