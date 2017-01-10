Featured
A winter mess: snow, wind, and rain across SW Ontario
CTV London
Published Tuesday, January 10, 2017 5:50AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 10, 2017 7:38AM EST
Southwestern Ontario is going to see it all today as a Colorado low will bring snow, rain, and wind to the region along with warmer temperatures.
A weather and travel advisory is currently in affect across southwestern Ontario.
Buses have been cancelled in many areas including:
- Middlesex, Elgin, Oxford - All Cancelled
- Chatham-Kent, Sarnia Lambton (Zones 1-8) - All Cancelled
- Windsor, Essex - All Cancelled
- Huron-Perth - check affected routes here
Buses are generally running in London, however many buses serving London schools are cancelled including buses in the Red Zone, you can check individual runs here.
Snowfall began in the London region earlier this morning and local totals may be around 10cm. Winds are expected to increase as well, with some areas under wind warnings, as detailed below. Local blowing snow may be an issue due to the wind.
Snow is expected to change to rain as temperatures increase around noon. Brief freezing rain is possible during the transition.
Roads are likely to become slippery during the morning and afternoon commutes.
Winds will increase this evening with some areas seeing gusts up to 90 km/h. The strongest wind gusts will come to areas closer to Lake Huron and Lake Erie.
The following areas are currently under a wind warning:
- Elgin County
- Huron-Perth
- Waterloo-Wellington
- Grey-Bruce
- Simcoe-Delhi-Norfolk
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.