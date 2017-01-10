

CTV London





Southwestern Ontario is going to see it all today as a Colorado low will bring snow, rain, and wind to the region along with warmer temperatures.

A weather and travel advisory is currently in affect across southwestern Ontario.

Buses have been cancelled in many areas including:

Middlesex, Elgin, Oxford - All Cancelled

Chatham-Kent, Sarnia Lambton (Zones 1-8) - All Cancelled

Windsor, Essex - All Cancelled

Huron-Perth - check affected routes here

Buses are generally running in London, however many buses serving London schools are cancelled including buses in the Red Zone, you can check individual runs here.

Snowfall began in the London region earlier this morning and local totals may be around 10cm. Winds are expected to increase as well, with some areas under wind warnings, as detailed below. Local blowing snow may be an issue due to the wind.

Snow is expected to change to rain as temperatures increase around noon. Brief freezing rain is possible during the transition.

Roads are likely to become slippery during the morning and afternoon commutes.

Winds will increase this evening with some areas seeing gusts up to 90 km/h. The strongest wind gusts will come to areas closer to Lake Huron and Lake Erie.

The following areas are currently under a wind warning: