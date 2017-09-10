

CTV London





Parkinson's disease is the second most common neurological disease in the world.

On Sunday, those dealing with the condition on a daily basis gathered at Victoria Park for the annual Parkinson SuperWalk in hopes of not only raising awareness, but finding a cure as well.

Brian Harris deals with his Parkinson's disease the best way he knows how… with humour, “I can scramble eggs real well, and people get me to make mix drinks at the bar."

The St. Mary’s carpenter says the disease hasn't yet affected his work, but knows that he'll have hurdles to overcome in the future.

Ray Mills has also been diagnosed and finds himself looking for signs of progression, “You get tremors in your hands, apparently in your chin.”

Researchers like Western University’s Anita Abeyesekera say the goal is, ultimately, to find a cure, but it’s also important to find ways to improve quality of life.

Approximately 10,000 people across Canada took part in SuperWalk events this weekend.

The event has raised more than $35 million since starting in 1990.