A Mid-Western Ontario boy is trying to turn a life-altering diagnosis into a life of change for others. Chris Pennington has raised $20,000.00 over the past two years in the effort to find a cure for kidney disease.

Chris’ father, Mark, says he still vividly remembers the day he learned his 10 year old son had contracted a disease that would change his life forever, “Yeah, it was a bit of a shock, that’s for sure. Wasn’t quite sure how to react, but we’ve been getting through it.”

Chris Pennington’s kidney issues, brought on by an auto-immune disease, are being controlled by medications. But he only has one operational kidney right now and may need a transplant in the future.

If a transplant doesn’t work out, he may need to go on dialysis for the rest of his life.

Pennington has become one of Ontario’s youngest, and most passionate, advocates for kidney disease research and therapies, having been named Volunteer of the Year for the province.

On Sunday he will lead the Kidney Walk in Goderich on behalf of the Kidney Foundation of Canada.