Strathroy-Caradoc police are investigating after an 87-year-old pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

The incident happened around 12 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Caradoc Street south and Ontario Street.

She was transported to Strathroy Middlesex Hospital and then taken to London Health Sciences Centre.

She remains in serious but stable condition.

Police continue to investigate and are asking for any witnesses to come forward.