There were two people in a pickup truck that ended up in a field, Haldimand County OPP say – but even if you combined their ages, they wouldn’t have added up to one legal driver.

OPP officers were called to the Tim Hortons in Jarvis, about 20 kilometres east of Simcoe, shortly before 7 a.m. Thursday.

The 911 call came from an employee of the restaurant, who had seen a the truck mount a curb and end up in the field.

Inside the truck, police were told, were two young boys.

Police later pieced together that the boys, aged 8 and 6, had taken the pickup truck from their home. With the eight year old driving, they had headed to Tim Hortons for some breakfast – only to lose control while in the drive-thru area and get stuck in the field.

Neither boy was injured. Police say the boys’ parents were called and came to the restaurant to deal with their sons, and no charges were laid.