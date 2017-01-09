

CTV London





Five Londoners are facing drug charges following raids at residences on Nelson Street and Hamilton Road.

Police executed a search warrant on Friday and seized over $64,000 worth of drugs and $14,000 worth of cash.

Items recovered include:

• Marihuana, 2,909 grams $29,090

• Hash, 377.8 grams $7,540

• Hash oil, 413 grams $14455

• Psilocybin, 311 grams $3,110

• Shatter, 15 grams $ 840

• Seven resin vape pens $70

• Cocaine, 45 grams $4500

• Oxycodone pills, 102 $510

• Resin oil, 100 grams $ 4000

Four men and a woman are facing possession and trafficking charges.