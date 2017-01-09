Featured
$64K worth of drugs seized during pair of search warrants
Drugs and cash seized by London police on Jan. 6, 2017. (Supplied)
CTV London
Published Monday, January 9, 2017 1:45PM EST
Five Londoners are facing drug charges following raids at residences on Nelson Street and Hamilton Road.
Police executed a search warrant on Friday and seized over $64,000 worth of drugs and $14,000 worth of cash.
Items recovered include:
• Marihuana, 2,909 grams $29,090
• Hash, 377.8 grams $7,540
• Hash oil, 413 grams $14455
• Psilocybin, 311 grams $3,110
• Shatter, 15 grams $ 840
• Seven resin vape pens $70
• Cocaine, 45 grams $4500
• Oxycodone pills, 102 $510
• Resin oil, 100 grams $ 4000
Four men and a woman are facing possession and trafficking charges.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.