

CTV London





Highway 401 westbound is closed at Union Road after a crash involving three tractor trailers has killed one person.

The collision occurred around 12:30 a.m. when the three trucks travelling westbound collided east of Union Road.

Police say one person was killed in the crash and injuries to other individuals were being assessed.

All three lanes of the 401 westbound are closed at Union Road.

The EDR will take motorists travelling westbound, northbound on Union Road, westbound on Third Lind, and southbound on Iona Road, where they can re-enter Highway 401 westbound.

The OPP Technical Traffic Collision Investigators (TTCI) are attending the scene to assist with the investigation.