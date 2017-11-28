

CTV London





Charges are pending against a 13-year-old boy after he escaped a youth detention centre and allegedly stole a minivan.

The van was reported stolen around midnight Tuesday, and was spotted at the intersection of Springbank Drive and Wonderland Road around 12 p.m. Tuesday.

When police spotted the van, officers approached the stopped vehicle on foot.

That's when police say the boy drove over the median, through the intersection and hit two vehicles. One person suffered minor injuries.

The boy tried to flee on foot but was arrested.